



— Several residents of the Lakeview community are pushing to get a big crowd at a Chicago Police community meeting Wednesday night.

Their issue is crime and attacks on the ‘L.’

The latest victim, who was beaten at the Belmont Red-Brown-Purple Line stop, spoke out to CBS 2 to make other riders aware.

“It just hit me and I just go, ‘Whack!’ And he did it four times in a row in quick succession,” said Greg Ignatius.

Ignatius has been recovering from the attack on Friday, and vows to keep riding the Chicago Transit Authority. The suspects in his case are still at large.

The incident is just the latest in a string of incidents reported by police. So far, there have been over half a dozen attacks on Chicago Transit Authority train lines in less than two weeks – mostly along the Red Line.

Some area residents are looking for more security, while others feel the crime problem goes deeper.

“I think that with addressing resources, mental health, and other – I think other more preventative measures, right? Because I’m all about being proactive rather than reactive,” said Yorzana Adedokun.

“I try to keep myself safe, but more security would, I’m sure, go a long way,” another woman said.

“I would like more visible security, whether it’s people in uniform or cameras,” a man added. “I know they’re there, but they don’t seem to be working when people are doing things.”

CBS 2 talked to a representative of the office of Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) ahead of the meeting. We are told representatives of the CTA and the Chicago Police Public Transportation Section will be there to address community concerns.

The meeting has been in the works since November.

If you’d like to attend, the CAPS meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Hall (19th) District station at 850 W. Addison St.