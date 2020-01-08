CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on a Blue Line train at the line’s O’Hare terminal.
At 3:54 p.m., a man was found unresponsive aboard a Chicago Transit Authority train car as the train was being taken out of service.
The man was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The man’s age will be released when he is identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Area North detectives were investigating his death Wednesday night.