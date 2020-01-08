  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blue Line, Man Found Dead, O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on a Blue Line train at the line’s O’Hare terminal.

At 3:54 p.m., a man was found unresponsive aboard a Chicago Transit Authority train car as the train was being taken out of service.

The man was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man’s age will be released when he is identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Area North detectives were investigating his death Wednesday night.