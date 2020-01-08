Blackhawks Bring Classroom To United Center With Lessons On Science Of HockeyLong lines waited outside the United Center Wednesday morning, but it wasn't for a game or concert. The Blackhawks were practicing in front of classroom-like setting.

Bulls Fall To New Orleans Pelicans In Fifth Straight LossBrandon Ingram had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Chicago to drop the Bulls to a fifth straight loss Wednesday night.

City Council Panel OKs Plan To Allow Hard Liquor Sales At Gallagher Way, Wrigley Field's Outdoor PlazaThe Cubs still won't be able to open Gallagher Way to people who don't have a ticket on the days of games or concerts.

Girl's Brain Damage Permanent After Hit By Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. Foul Ball, Attorney SaysThe attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life.

Blackhawks Fall Short To Calgary Flames After Beating Them On New Year's EveElias Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks for their third straight win.

Blackhawks At Pivotal Point Of Season As They Make Playoff PushIf the Blackhawks are going to make a playoff push, they need to play better at the United Center. They’ve won their last two, but overall they’re just 10-9-3 on their home ice.