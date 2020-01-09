AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A lot can change in two years – and thus, the family of a missing girl from Aurora is hoping age-progression technology can help bring her home.
The photo on the left below shows Kayla Unbehaun, as she looked in July 2017 when she disappeared. She was 10 at the time.
Experts said the photo on the right is what she might look like now as she approaches her 12th birthday this month.
Kayla’s father, Ryan Iskerka, is pleading for her safe return.
He shared custody with Kayla’s mother, Heather Unbehaun. Authorities believe Heather abducted her daughter.
The two went camping and never returned a few months after Iskerka was awarded full custody.
A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Heather Unbehaun on July 29, 2017.