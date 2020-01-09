CHICAGO (CBS)– Social media feeds are filling up with donation links to help with Australian wildfire Relief.
The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois is offering Chicagoans advice on avoiding scams to ensure your money goes to a good cause.
Catastrophic wildfires are having a devastating impact on lives, homes and wildlife in Australia. Insurance experts say the fires have caused at least $485 million in damage.
Before donating, it’s important to ensure organizations accepting money are transparent.
“We remind consumers to investigate before you consider a crowdfunding donation,” the president of BBB said in a written statement. “In the wake of a major disaster like the Australian fires, thousands of crowdfunding postings quickly appear, which can include scams or poorly conceived fundraising projects.”
To avoid a scam, the BBB recommends checking out their website to locate credible organizations and donation links.
BBB reccomends donating to the following organizations: