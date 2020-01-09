CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter storm watch will go into effect beginning Friday night – as the Chicago area deals first with heavy rain and then a weekend of snow.

Heavy Rain

As a significant storm targets our region, we begin with a flood threat on the warm side of the system Friday into Friday night.

The flood threat is highest south of the city and into Northwest Indiana, where we could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain. River flooding may become an issue for the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers, for places like Kankakee and Watseka.

Icing

As colder air works into the system, freezing rain and sleet could create ice accumulation to .25 inch late Friday night into Saturday. This is especially true from Aurora and places west.

Lake Shore Flooding

On Saturday, north and northeast winds may gust to 40 mph, building incredibly high waves 12-16 feet and even up to 20 feet at times. This would be something to worry about for all shoreline areas of Illinois and Indiana.

With high lake water levels in place, lakeside flooding is likely from the high wind and waves.

Snow

Depending on the storm track and temperature profiles, the wintry mix changes to all snow Saturday night with possible accumulation.

Areas to the northwest could see 1 to 3 inches with much higher amounts near Rockford and along the Wisconsin state line.

Much lesser amounts will be seen south of I-80.

The ultimate outcome for the snow really depends on the intrusion of Arctic air.