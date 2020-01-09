Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Weather, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday’s temperatures are starting to warm up, but there is a wild ride of rain and snow on the way.

It’s going to be a windy day in the Chicago area on Thursday with wind gusts 20 to 40 miles-per-hour.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, a wind advisory will take effect in southern counties at 10 a.m. and go through 6 p.m.

 

Rain showers are possible after noon Thursday and heavy rain could continue into Friday.

The Chicago area will be under a flood watch Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. Glaros said heavy rain Friday evening could bring 2 to 4 inches.

By Saturday, the rain could turn into a wintry mix.

Temperatures are expected to start to drop on Saturday, but rise to the 40s by Monday.