CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews are responding to a massive fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
The fire, at 50th and Aberdeen streets, has been upgraded to a level one Hazmat situation due to chemicals in the area.
Still and Box / Level 1 Hazmat at 4900 S Aberdeen- per CFD, pic.twitter.com/8Xd03hcZPW
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 9, 2020
The incident started as brush fire and is spreading to buildings and trees in the area. There is also heavy smoke and many people live in this area.
There is a large emergency response.
