



The hunt is on for the coyote that attacked a little boy in Lincoln Park. And we’re hearing from two DePaul students who stepped in to save the boy.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has their story.

On the north side of the museum, on a path up a hill, a coyote was in the bushes and somehow attacked the child.

As children played on the grass, an all-out search for a troublesome coyote unfolded in Oz Park.

Two neighboring schools were put on soft lockdown. Animal control officers hunted down the animal with a hoop like trapping device. nearby families walked carefully by.

“It does seem strange coyotes in the big city,” said Kayla Gubbay of Streeterville.

What prompted the search: A limping coyote in Streeterville near Lurie Children’s Hospital. It reportedly bit a man overnight in the rear.

Hours earlier, outside Lincoln Park’s Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, a six-year-old and his babysitter were walking on the nearby path. There, a coyote, possibly a different one, reportedly jumped out of the tall prairie grass attacking the boy in the head.

Two runners from the DePaul track team were running near by, and the helped kick the animal away before the boy was rushed to the hospital.

“We just acted. Went over there as fast as we could. Knew something was wrong,” said DePaul sophomore Ryan Taylor. “There was an open CTA bus there. I told him to get on the bus in case the coyote tries to come back for something else.”

“I was just trying to make him happy. I told him you’ll have quite the story for story time when you go back to school,” added DePaul sophomore Dominic Bruce.

The limping coyote has been spotted around town for the past week, in a year where coyote sighting are up.

They’ve been seen on suburban lawns and city gardens. Coyotes are protected animals who typically avoid humans. Which is why authorities don’t usually respond to trap them. That’s usually.

When asked what was the line that was crossed that made animal control get involved this time, Kelley Ganderski, executive director of Chicago Animal Care and Control said the animal went after a small human.

“It’s not acting like a coyote. It was brazen enough to attack a child,” Ganderski said.

One of Lynne Dillon’s dogs was bitten by a coyote last month. CBS 2 caught up with her today, walking them carefully on a leash as the hunt for the troublesome coyote continued.

“She’s really scared of anything big now because she was attacked by a coyote,” said Dillon of her dog. “I knew they existed but they are out on the prowl.”

CBS 2 has been covering the spike in coyote sightings for days. To see more video, and learn why they prefer well-to-do neighborhoods, go to our website, CBS2Chicago.com/video