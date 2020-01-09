



— A light pole came crashing to the ground Thursday afternoon near a school in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The Chicago Department of Transportation received a report of a pole down at 12:45 p.m. at the corner of Campbell Avenue and Rice Street.

Frederic Chopin Elementary School is steps from where the pole came down.

A CDOT crew responded 45 minutes later and secured the location. The crew will install a new pole, CDOT said.

The strong winds Thursday are expected to persist in the days to come, exacerbating the danger of falling light poles. Crews will also check poles nearby and address any safety issues that are identified, CDOT said.

Falling light poles are an ongoing problem in Chicago. There were at least three incidents in which lamp posts fell in November.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27 amid high winds, pole fell right across the southbound express lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Goethe Street in the Gold Coast. Three lanes of the southbound Outer Drive had to be closed.

Less than a week earlier on Thursday, Nov. 21, a light pole came crashing down right outside the Thompson Center in the Loop, and hit a woman who was walking down LaSalle Street.

Just over a week before that, a city traffic light pole snapped and fell onto a sport-utility vehicle on Stony Island Avenue at 73rd Street. The front of Hector Martinez’s car was destroyed.

Our CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered hundreds of dangerous light poles, injuries, and crumbling city infrastructure dating back to 2015.

On Wednesday night, Lavina said, “I hope that they, like, anchor them down better!”

