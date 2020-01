DePaul Tries To Turn Around Tough Big East StartThe DePaul Blue Demons men's basketball team roared out to an impressive 12-1 non-conference record, but have hit a little bump in the road, letting two games slip away.

PCO From Ring Of Honor Is Pro Wrestling’s Version Of RockyOuellet is taking over Ring Of Honor as half-human, half-monster character PCO, but the wrestler's resurgence has been 30 years in the making.

'I'm The Greatest Woman Of All-Time': Boxer Claressa Shields On Fight Vs. Ivana HabazinThe undisputed middleweight champion & 2x Olympic gold medalist explains why she will win the WBC and WBO 154 pound world titles on Friday.

Blackhawks Bring Classroom To United Center With Lessons On Science Of HockeyLong lines waited outside the United Center Wednesday morning, but it wasn't for a game or concert. The Blackhawks were practicing in front of classroom-like setting.

Bulls Fall To New Orleans Pelicans In Fifth Straight LossBrandon Ingram had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Chicago to drop the Bulls to a fifth straight loss Wednesday night.

City Council Panel OKs Plan To Allow Hard Liquor Sales At Gallagher Way, Wrigley Field's Outdoor PlazaThe Cubs still won't be able to open Gallagher Way to people who don't have a ticket on the days of games or concerts.