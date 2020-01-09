CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were arrested Thursday night after a woman was robbed in the Clybourn Corridor area.
The robbery happened at 6:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Willow Street, near the intersection with Clybourn and Sheffield avenues on the western edge of the Lincoln Park community.
The woman was walking on the sidewalk when four men came up, announced a robbery, and tried to grab her property off her body, police said.
A struggle ensued and the woman ended up on the ground, police said. After failing to get a hold of her property, the robbers kicked the woman while she was on the ground, police said.
The suspects ran a couple of blocks to the North/Clybourn Red Line Chicago Transit Authority station, police said.
Police apprehended the suspects at the subway station. Charges were pending Thursday night, and Area Central detectives were investigating.