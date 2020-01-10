CHICAGO (CBS) — Bulls forward Wendell Carter, Jr. calls his latest injury just a minor setback, even if it was a major scare when it happened in Dallas on Monday.
The Bulls are officially saying it’s a severe ankle sprain that will keep him out about four-to-six weeks. When it happened, Wendell thought it was a lot worse because he has somehow played basketball his whole life without spraining his ankle.
“Devastating that I’m not able to play, especially since I got hurt the same time last year, although it’s not as serious. I feel a lot better today. I’m walking around without my crutches,” Carter said.
“I’ve actually never had an ankle sprain before, so when it happened it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know what was going on. Just to know it was an ankle sprain, nothing torn or nothing broke has made me feel real good. The swelling as started to go down a lot. Of course, my goal is to be back before All-Star (break).”
NBA All-Star Weekend will be held at United Center on February 14-16.