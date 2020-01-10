CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs and infielder Javier Baez have reached an agreement on a one-year contract worth $10 million, according to reports.
Last season, Baez hit .281 with 29 home runs and 85 RBI.
Baez suffered a hairline fracture in his thumb last September, and the Cubs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
The deal avoids arbitration for the two sides.
The Cubs have also avoided arbitration with third baseman Kris Bryant by agreeing on an $18.6-million salary for 2020, according to 670 The Score reporter Bruce Levine.
The team also reached deals with Kyle Schwarber for $7 million and Willson Contreras for $4.5 million.