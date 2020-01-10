CHICAGO WEATHER:Keep Up With The Winter Storm Coming Our Way
CHICAGO (CBS)– A weekend winter storm is on the way, bringing heavy rain, ice, wind and snow. A Winter Storm warning will take effect early Sunday morning.

Friday morning, scattered showers are expected to continue with windy conditions.

Chicago areas will be under a flood watch by 10 p.m. Friday when heavy rain is expected to begin. Areas under the flood watch could get 2 to 4 inches of rain.

In northern areas outside of the flood watch, a wintry mix is likely.

Ice accumulation is also possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning with freezing rain and sleet.

Saturday winds could bring 12 to 16 inch waves as lake shore flooding becomes a threat.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Boone, De Kalb, Lee McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago counties beginning Sunday at 3 a.m.

Some areas could see 6 inches of snow fall.

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for Cook County beginning Sunday at 3 a.m.