



— Lake Michigan looks calm now, but that is about to change. In fact, we’re about to see waves the highest we’ve seen in six years.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports the big waves come at a time when the lakefront is already beat up.

Red warning flags were up along the 18 miles of Chicago’s lakefront trail. It’s a sign of the dangers posed by the water — and a signal of the active weather about to wash in.

Andrew Ruzkowski, who was enjoying the lake’s beauty with his pup on Friday in Rogers Park, noticed the shoreline vanish due to the churning waters and erosion.

He is bracing for the up to 16-foot waves estimated to crash this weekend.

“The waves do worry me a little bit because I don’t want more damage to the property around here,” Ruzkowski said.

Crews have filled in tons of rock to stabilize what’s left — at the price tag of about $1 million.

There are barricades closing off portions of the lakefront trail just south of Fullerton Avenue, and both paths from North Avenue to Ohio Street.

The pedestrian path from 47th street to 51st street is also closed due to high water levels.

But efforts aren’t completely shutting off runners or stopping a casual stroll.

The city says they’ll have crews out monitoring conditions here and across the city

City trucks are already spotted by the lake — with workers adjusting the cargo of salt for fighting the potential for ice this weekend.