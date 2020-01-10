CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews are responding to a Level 1 Hazmat situation on the Dan Ryan Expressway at the Skyway after a crash led to a fuel and garbage spill.
#BREAKING: A Level 1 Hazmat situation on the Dan Ryan right now. A rollover crash involving a garbage truck & a pickup. Fuel & trash are on the road & multiple lanes of #traffic are blocked. pic.twitter.com/lKoYV4hkI5
— Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) January 10, 2020
The crash involved a garbage truck and a semi-truck, sending garbage all over the road and fuel spilling from a truck.
Crews responded just before 4 a.m. to I-94 southbound local at 63rd Street.
Southbound lanes are closed due to the garbage spill. The express lane remains open.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.