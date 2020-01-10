CHICAGO WEATHER:Keep Up With The Winter Storm Coming Our Way
Filed Under:dan ryan, fuel spill, garbage spill, level 1 hazmat

CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews are responding to a Level 1 Hazmat situation on the Dan Ryan Expressway at the Skyway after a crash led to a fuel and garbage spill.

The crash involved a garbage truck and a semi-truck, sending garbage all over the road and fuel spilling from a truck.

Crews responded just before 4 a.m. to I-94 southbound local at 63rd Street.

Southbound lanes are closed due to the garbage spill. The express lane remains open.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.