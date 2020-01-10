CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Animal Care and Control is performing DNA tests on a coyote captured Thursday night.
Officials want to know if it’s the same one that bit a six-year-old boy in Lincoln Park. The coyote is being transferred to a rehabilitation center for further evaluation.
CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports another coyote is still on the loose.
On Thursday night, Chicago police and Animal Care and Control spotted a coyote near Howe and Hobbie streets. Officers and inspectors can be seen chasing after the coyote with nets and tranquilizers in hand.
Even searching the parking lot of the row houses. But in the end, the coyote got away.
A six-year-old boy was with his nanny on Wednesday when a coyote bit him in the head multiple times. He is still recovering. It happened outside the Peggy Notebaert Museum in Lincoln Park.
Chicago Animal Care and Control said the coyote attack on the boy was the first in Chicago in more than 10 years.
After the coyote capture, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) tweeted preliminary indications strongly suggest this is the animal involved in both the attack on the child near museum and possibly the adult in Streeterville.
DNA tests are underway to confirm the results.
Chicago Animal Care and Control said if you do encounter a coyote, there are specific things to do: You should shout, wave or throw things at the coyote rather than run away.
Do not feed it and keep an eye on small dogs.