Horace Grant In Town For 2020 NBA All-Star GameHe was just a rookie the last time the all-star game was in Chicago, way back in 1988.

Blackhawks Fall To Nashville Predators In Sloppy PerformancePekka Rinne made 29 saves and scored an empty-net goal, and the Nashville Predators beat the sloppy Chicago Blackhawks or John Hynes' first win with the team.

DePaul Tries To Turn Around Tough Big East StartThe DePaul Blue Demons men's basketball team roared out to an impressive 12-1 non-conference record, but have hit a little bump in the road, letting two games slip away.

PCO From Ring Of Honor Is Pro Wrestling’s Version Of RockyOuellet is taking over Ring Of Honor as half-human, half-monster character PCO, but the wrestler's resurgence has been 30 years in the making.

'I'm The Greatest Woman Of All-Time': Boxer Claressa Shields On Fight Vs. Ivana HabazinThe undisputed middleweight champion & 2x Olympic gold medalist explains why she will win the WBC and WBO 154 pound world titles on Friday.

Blackhawks Bring Classroom To United Center With Lessons On Science Of HockeyLong lines waited outside the United Center Wednesday morning, but it wasn't for a game or concert. The Blackhawks were practicing in front of classroom-like setting.