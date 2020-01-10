WINTER STORM:Current Conditions | Hourly Forecast | Radar | What To Expect
Filed Under:Bishop Ford Shooting, Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police is investigating a reported shooting Friday afternoon on the inbound Bishop Ford Freeway near 154th Street.

ISP officers responded around 12:15 p.m. and discovered an abandoned vehicle which had been involved in the reported shooting. The abandoned vehicle was also involved in a crash with another motorist at the same location.

The motorist was the sole occupant and declined medical attention on scene. Occupants from the abandoned vehicle fled the scene on foot.

At this time, no one is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional updates will be released as they become available

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.