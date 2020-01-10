CHICAGO (CBS)– Renata is the PAWS Dog Of The Week.
She is a 5-year-old pointer mix who enjoys the company of other dogs.
Renata likes to spend her days running and being active. She is already crate trained and previously lived in home where she got along great with kids.
This dog would make a great addition to any family lucky enough to adopt her.
Renata, along with many other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center in Lincoln Park located at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.