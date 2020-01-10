WINTER STORM:Current Conditions | Hourly Forecast | Radar | What To Expect | Watches & Warnings
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by shooting on the West Side Friday night, a few blocks south of the Eisenhower Expressway.

Two men were crossing the street in the 700 block of South California around 6 p.m. when shots were fired from the driver’s side of a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep, police said.

A 34-year-old male was shot in the chest and died at Mount Sinai Hospital. The second victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai.

The car continued driving westbound on Lexington, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.

 