CHICAGO (CBS) — The topic of abortion was front and center on the streets of Chicago during the day Saturday.
Blase Cardinal Cupich addressed a crowd of anti-abortion demonstrators in Daley Plaza.
“It makes us better human beings when we make room for a child at the table of life,” Cupich told the crowd.
The thousands of people braved the cold weather in the hours before the snow began coming down, and took to the streets. They marched through the downtown area for the annual March for Life.
Right across the street, a small group of people held their own rally. The pro-choice demonstrators called for abortion to remain legal in the United States.
Both marches coincide with the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.