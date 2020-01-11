WINTER STORM:Current Conditions | Hourly Forecast | Radar | What To Expect | Watches & Warnings
CHICAGO (CBS)– A winter storm is in effect, bringing rain, snow, ice and high winds.

Heavy rain is now being followed by snow in the Chicago area.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Cook, Lake and Lake (IN) counties until 6 a.m. Sunday. Gusty north winds could also lead to lakeshore flooding and waves of 12 to 18 feet, the highest Chicago  since 2014.

Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties are under a Flood Watch until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Dropping temperatures are bringing a wintry mix of precipitation and eventually snow by late Saturday. Accumulating snow of two to four inches is expected Saturday afternoon and evening for most of the city. High amounts approaching six to seven inches along the Wisconsin border.

Strong winds have been reported, including gusts of over 50 miles per hour. A photo sent to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran shows wind damage in Lincoln Park.

Cook County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 a.m. on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in area near the Wisconsin boarder until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to warm up on Monday back near the 40s into Tuesday.