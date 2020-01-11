CHICAGO (CBS)– Airlines at O’Hare and Midway airports have canceled more than 800 flights amid slick conditions.
A winter storm is bringing a mix of heavy rain, flooding, sleet, freezing rain and accumulating snow through late Saturday night. Gusty north winds will also lead to lakeshore flooding and waves of 12 to 18 feet, the highest Chicago has seen in six years.
As of 8:50 a.m. Saturday, 800 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 32 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport.
Average delays are over 15 minutes at O’Hare Midway.
