CHICAGO (CBS) — The storm system on Saturday brought some impressive wind gusts – with winds whipping up to 55 mph at Soldier Field.
High winds made for the high wave action.
There were two other components to the lake shore flooding we saw Saturday – high lake water levels in place, and with the mild weather trend, there is no ice on the lake.
A Lake Shore Flood Warning stays in place until 6 a.m. Sunday. Finally, winds relax throughout the morning hours.
As the storm center pulls away from us and heads to the upper Ohio valley, light snow showers and freezing drizzle taper off.
It is possible to see a tiny accumulation close to the lake.
Clouds rule Sunday with seasonably chilly air in place.