CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police said standing water is a huge problem Saturday morning for drivers, mainly south.
Overnight, heavy rain caused standing water for drivers in the southbound lanes on the Kennedy Expressway near Jackson.
Illinois State Police are urging drivers to take it slow.
CBS 2’s Mobile Weather Lab drove through the rain and captured scenes of slick roads and standing water.
State police received at least two to three dozen calls for crashes since 10 p.m. Friday night across all the major expressways.
Many cars are sliding into ditches or hitting barriers.
Drivers are also speeding in these slippery conditions, causing them to hydroplane.
So far there have been reports of minor injuries.
This is a developing story.