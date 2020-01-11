WINTER STORM:Current Conditions | Hourly Forecast | Radar | What To Expect | Watches & Warnings
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS 2 Saturday News at 10pm
    11:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMLeverage
    02:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Zach LaVine

DETROIT (CBS/AP) — The Bulls were in Detroit Saturday night, and they have feasted on the Pistons so far this season.

They did so again this time, with a 108-99 victory.

As usual, Zach LaVine led the way – scoring a game-high 25 points as the Bulls would build a 16-point first-half lead.

There was an odd play in the third. After Daniel Gafford scored a basket, Andre Drummond for some reason bounced the ball off Gafford’s head.

Drummond was ejected for that. The Pistons were also without an injured Blake Griffin.

For the Bulls, Luke Kornet came off the bench to add 15 points – including three-pointers. The Bulls snapped their six-game losing streak, and are now 9-0 this season against the Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Memphis Grizzlies.

But the Bulls are 5-26 against everyone else.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)