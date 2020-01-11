DETROIT (CBS/AP) — The Bulls were in Detroit Saturday night, and they have feasted on the Pistons so far this season.
They did so again this time, with a 108-99 victory.
As usual, Zach LaVine led the way – scoring a game-high 25 points as the Bulls would build a 16-point first-half lead.
There was an odd play in the third. After Daniel Gafford scored a basket, Andre Drummond for some reason bounced the ball off Gafford’s head.
Drummond was ejected for that. The Pistons were also without an injured Blake Griffin.
For the Bulls, Luke Kornet came off the bench to add 15 points – including three-pointers. The Bulls snapped their six-game losing streak, and are now 9-0 this season against the Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Memphis Grizzlies.
But the Bulls are 5-26 against everyone else.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)