SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Schaumburg were searching Saturday for a man who held up a Jewel-Osco grocery store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at 1:51 a.m. this past Tuesday at the Jewel-Osco in the Nantucket Square Shopping Center, at 1151 S. Roselle Rd. in Schaumburg, police said.

The lone man entered the store and demanded money from a clerk at a register while displaying a black handgun, police said.

The suspect made off with about $400 cash, and was last seen heading west on foot, police said.

The suspect was described as a man between the ages of 17 and 24, standing about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 to 170 pounds.

Schaumburg Jewel-Osco Robbery Suspect

A surveillance image of a man who polic esay robbed a Jewel-Osco store in Schaumburg at gunpoint on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Credit: Schaumburg Police)

Schaumburg police continued to investigate Saturday afternoon.