SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Schaumburg were searching Saturday for a man who held up a Jewel-Osco grocery store at gunpoint.
The robbery happened at 1:51 a.m. this past Tuesday at the Jewel-Osco in the Nantucket Square Shopping Center, at 1151 S. Roselle Rd. in Schaumburg, police said.
The lone man entered the store and demanded money from a clerk at a register while displaying a black handgun, police said.
The suspect made off with about $400 cash, and was last seen heading west on foot, police said.
The suspect was described as a man between the ages of 17 and 24, standing about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 to 170 pounds.
Schaumburg police continued to investigate Saturday afternoon.