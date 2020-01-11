WINTER STORM:Current Conditions | Hourly Forecast | Radar | What To Expect | Watches & Warnings
CHICAGO (CBS)– Areas along Lake Shore and South Shore drives are closing due to high waves caused by winter storm winds.

South Shore Drive is closed from 67th to 71st streets due to high water, according to  Chicago Office-Emergency Management.

The right lane on Lake Shore Drive from Scott Street to the 1500 block of North is closed due to debris clogging sewers. Water is unable to drain and crews are on the scene.

Officials are urging commuters to seek alternative routes.

There is a Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect for Chicago until 6 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. 