



Strong winds, a wintry mix soon to give way to snow, and storm surge on Lake Michigan caused a variety of problems in the Chicago area on Saturday.

Here are live winter storm updates:

4 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., snow was headed through western Illinois from Missouri – and was expected to move into the Chicago area as sunset came around.

Snowfall totals were expected to be moderate – but depending on where the snow bands settle, accumulation could come at a rate of 1 inch per hour, CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported.

Altogether, accumulating snow of two to four inches is expected Saturday afternoon and evening for most of the city. High amounts approaching six to seven inches along the Wisconsin state line.

3:30 p.m.

ComEd reports there are nearly 4,800 customers without power. As of 3 p.m., ComEd reported 282 active outages affecting 4,769 customers.

ComEd warned that as the wintry mix continued to move into the area with strong winds gusting up to 40 mph, there were a number of dangers to the power system.

If a storm has caused a tree or limb to fall on electrical wires, please call (800) 334-7661 to report immediately to ComEd. Tree crews will come out on the spot.

3 p.m.

South Shore Drive between 67th and 71st streets remains closed amid the high waves, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication.

All lanes on northbound Lake Shore Drive were open as of 3 p.m. The far right lane between Oak Street and North Avenue had been closed earlier.

2:50 p.m.

Twitter user Craig Shimala tweeted a video showing waves crashing up onto the lakefront trail and even breaching the North Avenue Beach Chess Pavilion.

DON'T RISK GETTING TOO CLOSE! If you get pulled in, it could be deadly. And cold water temperatures will lead to hypothermia quickly. I really hope we don't have any "looky-loos" that go missing today. STAY SAFE! https://t.co/gMO8uuTYq6 — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) January 11, 2020

CBS 2 Meterologist Robb Ellis emphasized that everyone should keep their distance from dangerous waves.

“If you get pulled in, it could be deadly. And cold water temperatures will lead to hypothermia quickly. I really hope we don’t have any ‘looky-loos’ that go missing today,” Ellis tweeted. “STAY SAFE!”

Evanston police likewise reminded people to use caution going near the lakefront, especially as daylight starts to fade.

#LakeMichigan is drawing a lot of curious residents. Please be careful if you are going down by the lakefront, especially as daylight starts to fade. You wouldn’t want EPD and @EvanstonFD to come save you, we will but you wouldn’t want us to have to. Video location 800 Sheridan. pic.twitter.com/jSHrDMI2Dw — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) January 11, 2020

2:05 p.m.

City of Aurora announces plans to deploy the full Aurora Snow Team to cover 36 routes to help with snowfall. The snow team will be deployed at 3 p.m.

1:10 p.m.

Evanston police are warning drivers of high waves and dangerous conditions along Sheridan Road and the Calvary Cemetery. Winds are causing high waves.

Drive carefully along Sheridan Rd/Calvary Cemetery in #Evanston. The winds are causing water from #LakeMichigan to come onto the roadway. ⁦@EvanstonPW⁩ is working on the issue. Find alternate route. ⁦@WBBM780Traffic⁩ ⁦@WGNtraffic⁩ ⁦@TotalTrafficCHI⁩ pic.twitter.com/gQPRksdcl8 — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) January 11, 2020

12:40 p.m.

Areas along Lake Shore and South Shore drives are closing due to high waves caused by winter storm winds. South Shore Drive is closed from 67th to 71st streets due to high water, according to Chicago Office-Emergency Management.

Check out those WAVES!! This looks more like an ocean than it does a lake 🌊🌊 Be advised: South Shore Drive is flooded and closed from 67th to 71st Water Management on scene. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/pilWGBAhCB — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) January 11, 2020

12:05 p.m.

OEMC is warning of flooding on Lake Shore Drive due to high waves.

NotifyChicago: The far right lane on NB Lake Shore Dr from 1000 to 1600 N is closed due to High Wave Activity. Seek an alternate route.. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) January 11, 2020

12 p.m.

Strong winds caused a street light at Cicero and Diversey avenues to tip, according to CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas.

Wow. Someone just sent me this clip of a street light looking like it could fall over at Cicero and Diversey. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/HzK7dSIXze — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) January 11, 2020

9 a.m.

Viewer Christopher Jobson shared a video of high waves at Pratt Beach in Rogers Park. He told CBS 2 there is damage to the shoreline, with is completely under water.

Unquestionably the worst flooding I've ever seen in Chicago @ Pratt Beach right now. This is sidewalks, the volleyball area, dunes, and shoreline completely covered in deep water. The damage to the shoreline will be awful. Global warming is real folks, even in the midwest. pic.twitter.com/Al2NZdqiof — Christopher Jobson (@christopherjobs) January 11, 2020

Flooding was also seen all along the beaches elsewhere in Rogers Park.