CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot while entering a car in Little Village early Saturday morning.
According to police, the 35-year-old woman was entering a vehicle with her friends when she was was shot in both legs.
Police said the woman did not see the offender or where the shots came from.
The incident took place in the 3000 block of North Hamlin Avenue.
The victim was driven to Community First Hospital where her condition was stabilized.
No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.