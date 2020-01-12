CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young men were shot Sunday evening in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, and one of them later died.
At 7:19 p.m., the men, ages 18 and 19, were in a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Thomas Street, at Kildare Avenue, when someone came up fired shots, police said.
The younger man was hit once in the head by a bullet and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
The older man was shot once in the arm and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody Sunday evening. Area North detectives were investigating.