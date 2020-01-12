  • CBS 2On Air

By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — A much less dramatic pattern is set to emerge Sunday night compared with the winter storm a day earlier, but there are a few minor wintry systems that could bring light precipitation.

The low Sunday night is 28 with an isolated wintry mix.

Bar Graph: 01.13.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Monday, it’s going to be mostly cloudy with an isolated sprinkle or flurry. The high for Monday is 39, while the low for Monday night is 32.

A warming trend continues through Tuesday, when highs reach the mid-40s.

High Temperatures: 01.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Conditions will be mild and quiet through Thursday, but another wintry system arrives Friday and Saturday. A big cool-down is coming next weekend.