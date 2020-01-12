CHICAGO (CBS) — A much less dramatic pattern is set to emerge Sunday night compared with the winter storm a day earlier, but there are a few minor wintry systems that could bring light precipitation.
The low Sunday night is 28 with an isolated wintry mix.
On Monday, it’s going to be mostly cloudy with an isolated sprinkle or flurry. The high for Monday is 39, while the low for Monday night is 32.
A warming trend continues through Tuesday, when highs reach the mid-40s.
Conditions will be mild and quiet through Thursday, but another wintry system arrives Friday and Saturday. A big cool-down is coming next weekend.