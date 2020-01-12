ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — The Bulls did not play on Sunday – their next game is on Monday evening against the Boston Celtics.
But there were still some bulls – in a more literal sense of the word – in town on Sunday. And there were no basketball nets in sight for this particular event.
The top 35 professional bull riders bucked their way to Rosemont for the PBR Chicago Invitational, both Saturday and Sunday at the Allstate Arena.
In the end, it was Daylon Swearingen who took home the top prize with his ride of a bull named Big Black.
Swearingen, who was the tour’s 2019 rookie of the year, took home just over $37,000 for the victory.