Kubalik, Toews Lead Blackhawks To Victory Over Anaheim DucksDominik Kubalik scored two goals, Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Saturday night.

LaVine Leads Bulls To Victory Over Pistons As They End Losing StreakZach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls held off the Detroit Pistons Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Illini Top Rutgers, Stand Alone In Second Place In Big Ten BasketballThe Illinois Fighting Illini are hoping to be dancing in March, and winning tough games like the one Saturday against Rutgers will help.

Bulls’ Wendell Carter Calls Latest Injury 'Devastating' But Could Have Been WorseBulls Forward Wendell Carter, Jr. calls his latest injury just a minor setback, even if it was a major scare when it happened in Dallas on Monday.

Chicago Cubs, Javier Baez Reach Deal On One-Year, $10 Million ContractThe Chicago Cubs and infielder Javier Baez have reached an agreement on a one-year contract worth $10 million, according to reports.

Horace Grant In Town For 2020 NBA All-Star GameHe was just a rookie the last time the all-star game was in Chicago, way back in 1988.