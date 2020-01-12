CHICAGO (CBS) — While yesterday’s waves on Lake Michigan were quite impressive, the snow from the winter storm didn’t amount to as much as originally expected, with the largest official amounts not even reaching 3 inches.
Here are the 24-hour total snowfall amounts reported by the National Weather Service as of Sunday morning:
Northern Illinois Snow Location (County): fall(inches) Elmhurst (Du Page)............................2.5 Algonquin 1N (McHenry)........................2.5 Capron (Boone)................................2.1 Ohare Airport (Cook)..........................2.1 Rockford (Winnebago)..........................2.1 Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb)........................2.0 Dixon 3NNW (Lee)..............................2.0 Waukegan 2N (Lake)............................2.0 Peru 1ENE (La Salle)..........................2.0 Mundelein (Lake)..............................2.0 Harwood Heights (Cook)........................1.9 Oak Park 1NNE (Cook)..........................1.9 Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)....................1.9 Lincolnwood 2E (Cook).........................1.8 Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)................1.8 Genoa (De Kalb)...............................1.7 Hoffman Estates 5W (Cook).....................1.7 Roselle 1ESE (Du Page)........................1.7 La Salle (La Salle)...........................1.7 Oak Park 2S (Cook)............................1.6 Rogers Park 2SW (Cook)........................1.6 Wonder Lake 1WNW (McHenry)....................1.6 Oak Lawn (Cook)...............................1.5 Park Ridge (Cook).............................1.5 Hoffman Estates 2SE (Cook)....................1.5 Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake).......................1.5 Rockford 3NE (Winnebago)......................1.5 Rockford 6S (Winnebago).......................1.5 Rockford 1NW (Winnebago)......................1.4 Elmhurst 1ESE (Du Page).......................1.3 Geneva 4WSW (Kane)............................1.3 Geneva 1SSW (Kane)............................1.3 Mundelein (Lake)..............................1.2 Elgin 2W (Kane)...............................1.2 Midway Coop (Cook)............................1.2 Bridgeview 1NNW (Cook)........................1.1 Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook)........................1.1 Burr Ridge 2SW (Du Page)......................1.1 Ottawa 2N (La Salle)..........................1.1 Crystal Lake 1WSW (McHenry)...................1.1 Lake Zurich (Lake)............................1.1 Palatine 1E (Cook)............................1.0 Chicago Ridge (Cook)..........................1.0 Elk Grove Village 2WSW (Cook).................1.0 De Kalb 1SW (De Kalb).........................1.0 Wheaton 2NNE (Du Page)........................1.0 Riverwoods (Lake).............................1.0 Woodstock 4SW (McHenry).......................1.0 Ottawa (La Salle).............................1.0 Willow Springs (Cook).........................1.0 Palatine 1NNE (Cook)..........................0.9 St. Charles 6NW (Kane)........................0.9 Plainfield 2SSE (Will)........................0.9 Batavia (Kane)................................0.8 Elgin (Kane)..................................0.8 Hebron (McHenry)..............................0.8 Countryside 1ENE (Cook).......................0.8 Bolingbrook 3NE (Du Page).....................0.8 Batavia 1WNW (Kane)...........................0.8 Lockport 1SE (Will)...........................0.8 Barrington (Lake).............................0.7 Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook).................0.7 Sugar Grove 1NE (Kane)........................0.7 Batavia 2WNW (Kane)...........................0.7 Crete 3E (Will)...............................0.7 Paw Paw (Lee).................................0.7 DeKalb (De Kalb)..............................0.6 Streator 1WSW (La Salle)......................0.6 New Lenox 2SE (Will)..........................0.6 Chicago 6ESE (Cook)...........................0.5 Palos Park 1SW (Cook).........................0.5 New Lenox 3E (Will)...........................0.5 Manhattan (Will)..............................0.5 Park Forest (Cook)............................0.5 Ottawa 1NW (La Salle).........................0.4 Romeoville (Will).............................0.4 Mendota (La Salle)............................0.4 Joliet 2n (Will)..............................0.3 Coal City 4NNW (Grundy).......................0.2 Park Forest 1NNE (Cook).......................0.2 Aurora 4SE (Du Page)..........................0.2 Naperville 2SE (Du Page)......................0.2 Carbon Hill 3.1N (Grundy).....................0.2 Montgomery 1SSE (Kendall).....................0.2 Bourbonnais (Kankakee)........................0.1 Watseka 6.9WNW (Iroquois).....................0.1 Herscher 3E (Kankakee)........................0.1 Streator (Livingston).........................0.1 Ashkum 5.6E (Iroquois)......................TRACE Chatsworth (Livingston).....................TRACE Peotone (Will)..............................TRACE Momence (Kankakee)..........................TRACE Morris (Grundy).............................TRACE Peotone (Will)..............................TRACE St Anne (Kankakee)..........................TRACE Steward (Lee)...............................TRACE Northwest Indiana Snow Location (County): fall(inches) Valparaiso 1NNW (Porter)......................0.6 Crown Point (Lake)............................0.5 Dyer 1WNW (Lake)..............................0.3 Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter)......................0.3 Valparaiso 4SW (Porter).......................0.2 Hebron 4NE (Porter)...........................0.2 Porter 1S (Porter)............................0.2 Rensselaer (Jasper)...........................0.2 Gary 5ENE (Lake)..............................0.1 Crown Point 1N (Lake).........................0.0 Rensselaer 2SSW (Jasper)....................TRACE De Motte 6S (Jasper)........................TRACE De Motte 4SW (Jasper).......................TRACE Mount Ayr 2NNE (Newton).....................TRACE Morocco (Newton)............................TRACE