LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (CBS) — Sunrise Park and Beach in north suburban Lake Bluff was hit especially hard by storm surge and waves during the winter storm on Saturday – and remained closed a day later.
The beach was closed due to both damage and icy conditions, the Lake Bluff Park District said in a news release.
The staff will begin a cleanup process this week as temperatures and weather permit, the park district said.
Staff found on Sunday that the parking lot for the beach sustained extensive damage, as did the middle beach access road and the nature area. Lake Michigan also absorbed the dog beach, and the playground was left with erosion issues.
The bathrooms, guard house, and yacht club area were not damaged.
Video at the park and beach showed the raging lake left metal guardrails twisted and bent into unnatural angles.
Severe damage was seen on numerous other stretches of the lakefront during the Saturday storm. Asphalt was ripped from the Lakefront Trail and ended up in a heap of pieces near the Ohio Street Beach, while concrete barriers were ripped down, and garages and other structures were flooded, in Rogers Park.