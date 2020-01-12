CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for 63-year-old Susan Smith, a missing woman who has a condition that might put her in danger.
Chicago police said Smith was last seen Saturday on the 6200 block of North Paulina Street in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Smith is a 5-foot-7, 165-pound white woman, with blue eyes and gray hair worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, a white long-sleeved blouse with a blue floral design, black jeans, black mid-calf fur-lined boots, and wire rim glasses.
Police said she might be driving a gray 2004 Honda Accord, with Illinois license plate D85250.
If anyone sees her, they should call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.