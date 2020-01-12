CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The University of Illinois at Chicago hosted conference leaders Wright State on the basketball court Sunday – and pulled an upset.
The Flames jumped out to a big lead, with Michael Diggins rimming in a 3-pointer at a halftime buzzer.
UIC was up 9 at the break.
In the second half, Diggins converted on the alley-oop jam. He scored a game high 20 points and sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor.
Meanwhile, Marcus Ottey made two free throws with 11 seconds left in the game.
For Wright State, Bill Wampler led with 16 points, while Louden Love pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for his third straight double-double and seventh of the season.
But UIC won 76-72.
In so doing, UIC (7-12, 2-4 Horizon League) handed the Wright State Raiders (15-4, 5-1) their first conference loss.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)