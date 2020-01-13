CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot over the weekend in south suburban Chicago Heights.
At 12:34 a.m. Sunday, police were called to 647 W. 14th St. in Chicago Heights. There, they found a 15-year-old boy from Park Forest with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The victim was rushed to Franciscan Health Hospital Olympia fields for further treatment, but was pronounced dead, police said.
Police a short time earlier were also called to 16th and Division streets in Chicago Heights for a location of the same shooting, only to learn a victim was already being taken to the hospital in a personal car. Police did not provide further information about what happened to that second victim.
Chicago Heights police detectives and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Heights police detectives at (708) 756-6422.