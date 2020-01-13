CHICAGO (CBS) — The Brown Line was shut down from Albany Park to Lakeview for a period of time on Monday evening after a vehicle hit a concrete barrier at the Kedzie station.
By 10 p.m., the Brown Line was back running after being shut down between the Kimball and Southport stops earlier in the evening.
Police said a vehicle struck a concrete barrier in front of the Kedzie station in Albany Park, and the driver fled on foot. He was eventually taken into custody, police said.
Meanwhile, Pink Line service was shut down between the 54th/Cermak and Central Park Avenue stops due to an obstruction. The CTA did not specify what the obstruction was.
Trains were only operating between Central Park Avenue and the Loop on Monday night. The CTA advised taking the No. 20 Madison, No. 21 Cermak, No. 60 Blue Island-26th, or No. 126 Jackson buses, or the Green or Blue lines.