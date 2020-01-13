CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Archdiocese announced Monday that it will shutter five Catholic schools at the end of the school year.
Blase Cardinal Cupich issued the list Monday afternoon.
The schools that will close are St. Colette School, at 3900 Pheasant Dr. in Rolling Meadows, St. Jane de Chantal School, at 5252 S. Austin Ave.; St. Joseph School, at 118 Lincoln Ave. in Round Lake, St. Maria Goretti School, at 10050 Ivanhoe Ave. in Schiller Park; and St. Louise de Marillac School, at 1144 Harrison Ave. in La Grange Park.
“School closures are difficult and complicated and we realize the impact this has on students, their families and our staff. We are committed to making the transition caused by these closures as seamless as possible,” Dr. Jim Rigg, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Chicago Archdiocese, said in a news release. “The archdiocese will be working with each affected student and employee to assist them in finding places at other Catholic schools.”
Just last Thursday, we headed to the St. Louise de Marillac campus as school let out. Parents said they were shocked to hear there was even a possibility the school might close.
The Archdiocese said all the schools have seen low or declining enrollment in recent years, and many are facing major budget deficits.