CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance now over Minnesota and Iowa will pass just to our north overnight, and clouds stay in the picture.
But milder air starts creeping in through the night as temps rise slowly above freezing. We should hit our overnight low of 32 degrees at midnight with temps rising into the morning.
So any precipitation that comes our way between midnight and daybreak would fall as light rain and drizzle with fog developing as well due to the increase of low level moisture with that pull of milder air.
Around 7 to 8 a.m., the disturbance moves away from our region, drizzle tapers off, and fog lifts.
Above average highs are on tap for Tuesday, with a forecast high of 41. Temps will be running about 10 degrees above average.
On Wednesday, another disturbance pulls light rain our way. Early in the morning rush, some freezing rain is possible due to the colder air in place. But again temps rise to the lower 40s during the day so mostly rain showers daytime.
We stay above average all week. But on the weekend, a plunge of cold air settles in for Sunday.
And the Climate Prediction Center keeps us well below average next week.