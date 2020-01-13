CHICAGO (CBS)– A morning drizzle could lead to a slick commute Monday with possible freezing rain.
However, Monday’s temperatures will be above average with a high around 39 degrees.
Temperatures area expected to warm up to 45 degrees on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.
Mild conditions are expected throughout the week. There is a chance for a wintry mix on Friday, but CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to provide updates.