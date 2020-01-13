  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, rain, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A morning drizzle could lead to a slick commute Monday with possible freezing rain.

However, Monday’s temperatures will be above average with a high around 39 degrees.

Temperatures area expected to warm up to 45 degrees on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Mild conditions are expected throughout the week. There is a chance for a wintry mix on Friday, but CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to provide updates.