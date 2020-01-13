CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews are busy repairing trails all along the lakefront after the weekend’s storm.

One area, around 67th Street at South Shore Drive, may look familiar because a similar problem has returned. Neighbors spoke to CBS 2’s Steven Graves and said something needs to change.

A rainy, windy and wavy mess this weekend meant a rocky return to normalcy along South Shore Drive. On Monday, crews shoveled up stones that were swept up over a wall. The damage caused by raging waters that created a pool in the road.

Summer Alexander watched from her nearby condo building.

“The driveways like right here, all the way down to 67th Street,” Alexander said. “The water would come to the middle of that.”

When it happens, it closes the road for blocks.

“People can’t drive and get where they need to go without detours,” Alexander said, who added the frustrations grow because it seems to happen more often, even without a big weather event.”

More people, including a business owner who didn’t want to go on camera, said they understand the water is going to come over during a storm. But the issue is when it starts happening more frequently, affecting their lives, they want to see some type of change.

Some want higher concrete walls. Then there’s the question of drainage.

Just two months ago, city of Chicago crews said debris from another weather event caused the same headache. Last year, the mayor’s office said the city replaced 167 miles of sewer main and lined another 403 miles since 2012.

CBS 2 asked water management for an update about this specific intersection, but have yet to hear back. Now, 5th Ward Ald. Leslie Hairston’s office is looking into questions and people’s complaints.

Many are now hoping for a solution sooner than later.