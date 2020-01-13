Daylon Swearingen Wins Bull Riding Tournament At Allstate ArenaThe top 35 professional bull riders bucked their way to Rosemont for events on both Saturday and Sunday at the Allstate Arena.

UIC Pulls Upset Over Wright State On Basketball CourtThe University of Illinois at Chicago hosted conference leaders Wright State on the basketball court Sunday – and pulled an upset.

Kubalik, Toews Lead Blackhawks To Victory Over Anaheim DucksDominik Kubalik scored two goals, Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Saturday night.

LaVine Leads Bulls To Victory Over Pistons As They End Losing StreakZach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls held off the Detroit Pistons Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Illini Top Rutgers, Stand Alone In Second Place In Big Ten BasketballThe Illinois Fighting Illini are hoping to be dancing in March, and winning tough games like the one Saturday against Rutgers will help.

Bulls’ Wendell Carter Calls Latest Injury 'Devastating' But Could Have Been WorseBulls Forward Wendell Carter, Jr. calls his latest injury just a minor setback, even if it was a major scare when it happened in Dallas on Monday.