CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed late Sunday night in Gary, Indiana, when he was shot while driving, and crashed into a tree.
Police said officers responded to 35th and Fillmore around 10:45 p.m., after receiving reports of a vehicle hitting a tree.
When officers arrived, paramedics had removed a man, later identified by the coroner as Marcelis Stevenson, 21, from the car and were trying to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said further examination revealed Stevenson had been shot. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.
Further information was not immediately available Monday morning.
The homicide unit was investigating. Investigators said anyone with information should call the Gary Police Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855, or the tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.