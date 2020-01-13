UPDATE: The outage was fixed around 1 p.m.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A nationwide systems outage is creating delays in issuing driver’s licenses and other vehicle-related transactions in Illinois.
Secretary of State license offices were already experiencing a crush of customers seeking to apply for the new Real ID, which will soon be a required form of identification to fly. Those who don’t have a Real ID, would need a valid passport. That deadline comes on Oct. 1.
The system, run by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Assocations, was unable to run its verification systems to process transactions. So, the issue affects more than those customers seeking a Real ID.
In a statement, the association said:
“The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) is experiencing a nationwide communication system outage. This is causing their external verification systems to be down temporarily, impacting all 50 states. Unfortunately, we are unable to process many transactions because of the AAMVA outage. We will update with further information.”
Lines at the Thompson Center bureau were very long, extending into the food court area.