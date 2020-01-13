CHICAGO (CBS) — Big changes are coming to the Chicago Police Department, according to interim Supt. Charlie Beck.
Speaking at the City Club of Chicago on Monday, Beck suggested a complete restructuring is on the way.
“One of the things that I am looking at is restructuring CPD so it reflects the needs of the city,” Beck said.
For one specific example, Beck said, “As you know, in the first study on homicide clearances, they recommended that we have dedicated homicide units.”
Beck would not give details on the restructuring, but called the timeline “aggressive.”
Meantime, 23 people have applied to become the next permanent police superintendent.