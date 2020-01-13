AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night in Aurora.
Police said just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of South River Street for someone having been hit by a car. When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers learned the driver who hit the man had fled the scene. They began radioing information to other officers and nearby departments.
Meanwhile, the Aurora Police Traffic Unit investigated the crash, using drone technology to make a 3D map of the scene. South River Street was shut down between Prairie and Second streets during the investigation.
No one was in custody as of late Monday night.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Unit at (630) 256-5330, or call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to report information anonymously. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.