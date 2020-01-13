CHICAGO (CBS) — On Jan. 13, 1976, Pamela Maurer of Woodridge was abducted and murdered, her body found near College Road and Maple Avenue in Lisle.
The investigation into the 16-year-old’s death remained unsolved — until now.
Lisle police say DNA testing has cracked the case, but declined to provide further details.
“The Lisle PD has never forgotten about Pam, and have opened the case several times over the years to try and bring her killer to justice,” Lisle police posted on Facebook.
The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office will hold a news conference later Monday to discuss the case.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Maurer’s friends said she had left them to walk to a nearby McDonald’s to buy a Coke about 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 13. That was the last time she was seen alive. Her body was found the next day.
Developing …