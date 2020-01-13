CHICAGO (CBS) — Crumbled asphalt and knocked over concrete barriers. It’s the damage from the weekend winter storm.
New video from the South Shore shows milder waves after the storm created monster ones on Saturday. The 67th Street trail is closed because of rocks tossed onto the path, but a closed gate didn’t stop some people from walking on it.
And on Rainbow Beach, knocked over trees that line the shore. On the North Side in Rogers Park, condo owners are cleaning up. Some neighbors spent the weekend pumping water out of their parking garage.
“There’s five cars that are still there and one of them happens to be a Tesla,” said condo owner Nate Jarvinen. “And I’m sure that they’re all totaled because the water was almost as high as the garage they were using.”
No word yet on when the trails will re-open. In the northern suburbs, a park in Lake Bluff is still closed as of Monday morning. Strong waves significantly damaged the parking lot of Sunrise Park.
The Lake Bluff Park District said a coastal engineer will be out to inspect the damage Monday and clean-up will begin this week, as the weather allows.