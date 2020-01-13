CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee at Westinghouse College Prep on the city’s West Side has was swiftly removed after allegations of misconduct with a student.
Kerry Leuschel, principal of the school at 3223 W. Franklin Blvd. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, issued a letter to parents.
“The safety of your children is always our top priority, which is why I must inform you of a situation that has recently come to light. There has been an allegation that one of our staff members engaged inappropriately with a student who previously attended Westinghouse,” the letter said in part. “This employee has been removed from the school, and an investigation has been initiated by the Office of the Inspector General.”
Leuschel wrote in the letter that she could not discuss details regarding the investigation.
Chicago Public Schools did not release further details about the employee or the allegations.