CHICAGO (CBS) — A young teen was shot and critically wounded in the South Shore neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The shooting near 68th Street and Clyde Avenue.
The 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.
The victim was struck once in the groin area and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody late Monday afternoon. Area Central detectives were investigating.