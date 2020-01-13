  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:68th Street, Clyde Avenue, Crandon Avenue, shooting, South Shore, teen shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A young teen was shot and critically wounded in the South Shore neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The shooting near 68th Street and Clyde Avenue.

The 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The victim was struck once in the groin area and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody late Monday afternoon. Area Central detectives were investigating.